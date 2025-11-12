Russian trade team meets Karnataka IT minister to explore opportunities for tech collaboration

Bengaluru, Nov 12 (PTI) Ahead of the Bengaluru Tech Summit, a high-level Russian trade delegation met Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday here to explore opportunities for tech collaboration with the state, officials said.

The delegation comprising senior officials and representatives from leading Russian IT and technology firms will explore opportunities for technology collaboration between Russian and Indian companies in Electronic Design Automation (EDA), Smart City Technologies, and Digital Engineering Solutions, they said.

According to an official statement, the delegation leader, Oxana Agafonova, Attache for IT Issues and Electronics, Russian Trade Commission, Embassy of Russia in India, is an expert in smart city solutions, artificial intelligence, video analytics, and digital transformation.

Agafonova actively connects Russian IT companies with India's fast-growing digital ecosystem and promotes Russian IT and electronics collaborations internationally.

Speaking at the meeting, Minister Kharge said, "Karnataka is happy to welcome and support all the companies who are looking at market access, partnership or collaboration building or even setting up their manufacturing units here." According to him, potential areas for collaboration include EDA software, AI-based analytics, urban digital infrastructure, and advanced electronics, offering strong opportunities for joint research, product development, and technology exchange.

"The delegation's visit ahead of Bengaluru Tech Summit offers an excellent opportunity to explore partnerships between Russian technology companies and Karnataka's startups, industries, and academic institutions," he said.

Bengaluru Tech Summit organised by the Department of Electronics, IT and BT will be held from Nov 18-20, officials said.

Kharge assured the state's support to Russian companies looking to establish or expand their presence in Karnataka.

"Through the Global Innovation Alliance (GIA), the Government of Karnataka is committed to facilitating partnerships with the Centre of excellence, academic institutions & research institutions and conducting meetings during the Bengaluru Tech Summit," he added.

Karnataka is the largest and the most advanced technology hub in the country with a thriving ecosystem encompassing semiconductors, artificial intelligence, robotics, and smart infrastructure technologies, the statement said.

"The trade mission is coordinated by the Ministry of Trade and Industry of Russia and the Moscow Export Center, with support from the Government of Moscow," it added. PTI AMP KH