Russia's highest civilian award to PM Modi an honour for 140 crore Indians: Adityanath

Lucknow, Jul 9 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he was conferred Russia's highest civilian award, and said that it is an honour for 140 crore Indians.

In a post on X, Adityanath said, "The highest civilian honour, the 'Order of St. Andrew the Apostle', bestowed by the Russian Federation upon our Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, is an honour for 140 crore Bharatwasis." "This esteemed recognition, reflecting the profound regard both countries have for one another, acknowledges his significant contribution to preserving the cherished friendship between Russia and India.

"Congratulations to our Hon. PM on this outstanding accomplishment. Under your leadership, Bharat will continue to grow and achieve unparalleled success on the international stage," the chief minister said.

He also shared on X the video of the award being given to Prime Minister Modi.

Modi on Tuesday was officially conferred the 'Order of St Andrew the Apostle' award by Russian President Vladimir Putin for his contribution to fostering bilateral ties between the two countries.

In a special ceremony in St. Andrew Hall in the Kremlin, Putin conferred the award on Modi.

The award was announced in 2019. Modi is the first Indian leader to be conferred with this award, which was established in 1698 by Tsar Peter the Great in honour of Saint Andrew, the first apostle of Jesus and patron saint of Russia.