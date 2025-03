Samba/Jammu, Mar 2 (PTI) A rusted anti-tank mine was found and subsequently destroyed in a controlled explosion by the bomb disposal squad in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday. The mine was noticed by a villager during cremation of a person at village Kamore near border out post Tanwar on Saturday.

Police summoned the bomb disposal squad and the mine was safely destroyed in a controlled explosion.