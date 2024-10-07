Rusted anti-tank mine, mortar shell defused in J-K's Samba

Samba/Jammu, Oct 7 (PTI) A rusted anti-tank mine and an old mortar shell were defused after they were found by villagers at separate places in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.

The anti-tank mine was noticed by a farmer working in his fields near the Regal border outpost this morning, the officials said.

They said the farmer immediately informed the concerned Border Security Force (BSF) unit and the mine was later safely defused by experts.

The mortar shell was found lying in the garbage in Balole Khad in the Bari Brahmana area on Sunday evening and was subsequently defused by the bomb disposal squad of police, the officials said.