Rusted landmine defused along LoC in J-K’s Poonch

Mendhar/Jammu, Aug 26 (PTI) A rusted landmine was defused by the army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Monday, officials said.

The landmine was noticed by an army patrol party in a forward village near the border fence in Balakote sector of Mendhar sub-division around 11 am, the officials said.

A bomb disposal squad was immediately summoned and the landmine was safely destroyed in a controlled explosion without causing any damage, they said. PTI COR/TAS AS AS