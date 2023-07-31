Rusted landmine found in J-K’s Poonch; destroyed

Mendhar/Jammu, Jul 31 (PTI) A rusted landmine was found near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

An Army patrol party detected the landmine which was apparently washed away by rains at Phawari Gali in the vicinity of the border fence in Mankote sector, they said.

The officials said the landmine was destroyed by the bomb disposal squad in a controlled explosion without causing any damage.

The forward areas near the LoC are dotted with landmines as part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system. PTI COR/TAS AQS