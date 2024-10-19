Rusted mortar shell defused in J-K’s Kathua

Jammu, Oct 19 (PTI) A rusted mortar shell found lying in a field near the International Border in Kathua district here has been defused on Saturday, officials said.

The old mortar shell was noticed by tractor driver Balkrishan in a field at village Spalwan near border police post Chakra in Hiranagar sector this afternoon, the officials said.

A bomb disposal squad was immediately rushed to the scene and the mortar shell was defused without causing any damage, they said. PTI TAS TAS NB NB