Samba/Jammu, Sep 3 (PTI) The Border Security Force on Tuesday destroyed a rusted mortar shell found in a border village in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

BSF troops noticed the mortar shell in an open field during patrolling at Chachwal village in the Ghagwal sector around 8 am, they said.

The mortar shell was safely destroyed in a controlled explosion around 8.45 am, the officials added. PTI COR/TAS TAS NSD NSD