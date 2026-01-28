Rusted mortar shell destroyed in J-K's Poonch

Jammu, Jan 28 (PTI) A rusted mortar shell was recovered from a village near the Line of Control (LoC) and was diffused in a controlled explosion in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.

The mortar shell from Pakistan had landed in the village during operation Sindoor in May last year, they said.

Some villagers noticed the shell and informed the local Army unit and police, the officials said, adding a bomb disposal squad was rushed in, and the mortar was destroyed.