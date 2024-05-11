Rusted mortar shell destroyed in Jammu

Jammu, May 11 (PTI) A rusted mortar shell was found in an open field here and subsequently destroyed in a controlled explosion by the bomb disposal squad, officials said on Saturday.

The 82-mm mortar shell was noticed by some farmers near Ratnal village Friday evening, the officials said.

They said the farmers informed the police station Bishnah and a police team was rushed to secure the area.

Later, a bomb disposal squad destroyed the explosive substance in a controlled explosion without causing any damage, the officials said. PTI TAS NB