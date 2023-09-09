Rusted mortar shell destroyed in J&K

Jammu, Sep 9 (PTI) A rusted 81-mm mortar shell was detected and subsequently destroyed in a controlled explosion in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

The mortar shell was noticed by the troops of the Rashtriya Rifles during area domination at Dhundak in Surankote area, the officials said.

They said the area was immediately cordoned off and a bomb disposal squad was summoned which later destroyed the mortar shell in a controlled mechanism without causing any damage. PTI TAS RHL