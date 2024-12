Jammu, Dec 5 (PTI) A rusted mortar shell was found in an open field in the Surankote area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Thursday, officials said.

Advertisment

The mortar shell was noticed by villagers of Haril and subsequently a joint party of police and the Army rushed to the scene, the officials added.

They said the mortar shell was being defused by experts of the bomb disposal squad. PTI TAS TAS MNK MNK