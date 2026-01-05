Rusted mortar shell found in J-K's Poonch; destroyed

Mendhar/Jammu, Jan 5 (PTI) A rusted mortar shell was found in a forward village near the Line of Control (LoC) on Monday in Poonch district and was subsequently destroyed in a controlled explosion, officials said.

The mortar shell was noticed lying in an open field by villagers of Upper Ghani in Balnoi area of Mankote sector around 11.15 am, officials said.

They said a police team immediately secured the area and Army experts later destroyed the shell in a controlled explosion without causing any damage. PTI COR TAS TAS ARB ARB