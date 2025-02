Mendhar/Jammu, Feb 12 (PTI) Army troops on Wednesday recovered a rusted mortar shell near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The mortar shell was found lying in an open area in the Mankote sector of Mendhar sub-division, the officials said.

They said the Army cordoned off the area and its experts later removed the mortar shell. PTI COR TAS HIG