Samba/Jammu, Oct 11 (PTI) A rusted mortar shell was detected by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Friday, officials said.

The people found a rusted mortar shell in JDA Colony in Bari Brahmna and informed the security forces, they said.

The bomb disposal squad has been called to defuse the shell. PTI COR/AB AB KSS KSS