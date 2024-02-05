Rusty-spotted cat rescued near Tansa wildlife sanctuary

Mumbai, Feb 5 (PTI) A rusty-spotted cat was rescued from a village near Tansa Wildlife Sanctuary in Palghar district of Maharashtra, a forest department official said on Monday.

The abandoned wild cat was spotted by villagers in the Vaitarna Range near the sanctuary, the official said.

The cat, weighing 200 grams, was secured and handed over to the Forest Department. It was shifted to our rescue facility for medical examination and treatment on Sunday, said Pawan Sharma, founder president of RAWW (Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare).

Rusty-spotted cats are the smallest wild cat species in the world and one of the top protected species in India.

A medical examination of the animal revealed that it was severely dehydrated, starving, and infested by ticks.

The wild cat's vitals are closely monitored.

"The temperature of the kitten was below normal and it is also suffering from anaemia. We have kept it on fluids and constantly monitoring its health condition. The next 24 to 48 hours are crucial for the kitten," said a veterinarian. PTI ZA NSK