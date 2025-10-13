RV Deshpande calls Karnataka buses ‘women-only’, questions Siddaramaiah govt's five guarantees

Karvar (Karnataka), Oct 13 (PTI) Veteran Congress MLA and former minister R V Deshpande on Sunday said that if he were chief minister, he would not have implemented the state government’s five guarantees.

Speaking at an event in Dandeli in Uttara Kannada district, the Haliyal MLA expressed concerns over the schemes, claiming buses have effectively become women-only, leaving little space for men.

"The Siddaramaiah government gave five guarantees. Rs 2,000 every month to women—it’s a lottery for them. The situation of men has worsened. If men speak much, they will be punished," Deshpande claimed.

He referred to the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, which provides Rs 2,000 to women, and the Gruha Jyoti scheme, which offers free electricity.

"God knows who advised Siddaramaiah. If I were the chief minister, I would not have implemented it," the eight-time MLA said.

On the Shakti scheme, which offers free bus travel for Karnataka women on non-luxury state buses, the 78-year-old leader said, "Buses, oh my God! Women have left for Dharwad, Belagavi, Kalaburagi and Yellamma temple. Women are all over these places. If men board the bus by mistake, then his body will fall. These are all-women’s buses. These are the programmes of Siddaramaiah." He also spoke about the Anna Bhagya scheme, which provides free rice, saying, "Free rice has been increased from five kg per person to 10 kg per person per month. Let women take them and enjoy." Deshpande added that the CM plans to distribute the Indira Kit, which will include tur dal, dry coconut, and cooking oil.

"Even we don’t know what more he is going to give. I don’t know what magic Siddaramaiah is doing. I am unable to understand," he said.

The Siddaramaiah-led Congress government announced the implementation of the five pre-poll guarantees on May 20, 2023.

These include Gruha Jyothi, which provides 200 units of free electricity per household, and Gruha Lakshmi, offering Rs 2,000 to every woman head of a family.

The Anna Bhagya scheme supplies 10 kg of rice per BPL family member per month, while Yuva Nidhi promises Rs 3,000 to unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 to unemployed diploma holders aged 18-25 for two years.

Shakti allows free travel for Karnataka women in government non-luxury buses.

The state government has allocated Rs 51,034 crore for these schemes in the current fiscal. Besides criticism from the opposition BJP and JD(S), some ruling Congress MLAs have also expressed concerns that the guarantees have "stalled development work" in the state. PTI GMS SSK