RVNL to complete construction work of 2 Metro piers near Metropolitan by August this year

Kolkata, Jul 1 (PTI) The Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) will complete the construction work of two piers near the Metropolitan crossing on the EM Bypass of Kolkata Metro's New Garia-Airport route by August this year, an official said.

RVNL has received permission from Kolkata Traffic Police for construction of the two piers near Metropolitan and a traffic block has been in place for 90 days from June 13 to ensure work goes unhindered and traffic flows seamlessly alongside, the official said.

"At present, with the co-operation of the state government, RVNL engineers are reinforcing the fixing work of Pier No 288. Work on Pier No 289 (in Metropolitan area) is also going on with all possible safety measures undertaken," he said.

The New Garia-Beleghata stretch of Kolkata Metro's New Garia-Airport route which is around 10 km is likely to be commissioned in the current fiscal, the official said.

Presently Metro services in the New Garia-Airport corridor are being run between New Garia (Kavi Subhas)-and Ruby Crossing (Hemanta Mukhopadhyay) covering a distance of around 5.5 km. PTI SUS RG