RWA delegation in Delhi urges Centre to scrap Animal Birth Control Rules

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) A delegation of Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) led by BJP leader Vijay Goel on Thursday met Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, and demanded the scrapping of the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023.

The delegation cited the growing concerns over stray dog attacks and disputes in the residential colonies.

Former Union minister Goel told Singh, "The stray dog menace has become a nationwide issue, and the current ABC Rules have lost their relevance in the light of the recent Supreme Court directions." He said the rules should either be amended or scrapped completely.

Goel claimed the provisions in the rules give undue importance to animal welfare organisations and compel the RWAs to make arrangements for feeding stray dogs, which often leads to conflicts in the neighbourhoods.

Recently, the Supreme Court modified its suo motu directive asking civic authorities in Delhi-NCR to capture all stray dogs and confine them to shelter homes within six to eight weeks.

Calling the order "too harsh", it directed that the canines be released post sterilisation and de-worming.

The top court also ordered the municipal authorities in Delhi-NCR to create dedicated feeding spaces where people can feed stray dogs.

Goel claimed that after the top court's directions, even aggressive dogs are released back into the localities after sterilisation.

Singh assured the delegation that a decision regarding the ABC Rules will be taken within a week.

He also said the primary responsibility for stray dog management falls within the jurisdiction of the state governments and local bodies.

Goel alleged that some groups promoting stray dog feeding are not only causing tension in the residential areas, but also filing complaints against the RWAs opposing them.

The delegation requested the minister to suspend the rules until the Supreme Court's directions are fully implemented.

The ABC Rules are guidelines for the humane management of stray dogs, mandating local bodies to implement a Capture-Neuter-Vaccinate-Release (CNVR) programme to sterilise and vaccinate the stray dog population for controlling rabies and reducing human-dog conflict.