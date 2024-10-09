RWAs boycott 'online' public hearing by DERC ahead of new tariff announcement

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) The online public hearing held by power regulator DERC ahead of Delhi's new tariff announcement, was boycotted by the resident welfare associations.

The Commission before the announcement of new rates of electricity in Delhi holds hearings of stakeholders including the consumers, distribution companies and generation companies among others.

The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) organised an online public hearing on Tuesday and Wednesday that was boycotted, demanding physical hearings, United Residents of Delhi (URD) general secretary Saurabh Gandhi said.

The RWAs expressed their discontent with the short notice given for the event. They said future hearings should be conducted in person as there was no threat of COVID now that had earlier forced it to be held online.

"In the two-day hearing, only 22 people registered, out of which seven are members of our team," Gandhi said.

The RWA organisations will meet the LG and the chief minister to demand cancellation of the hearing and holding it again in the physical form, he said.

BS Vohra of East Delhi RWA Joint Front also questioned the virtual hearing held by the DERC. Why at all a virtual public hearing be held when there is no fear of any pandemic now, he asked.