RWAs hail SC order to shift stray dogs to shelters, call it major relief amid bite cases

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Residents' welfare associations (RWAs) welcomed the Supreme Court's direction to shift stray dogs to shelter homes within eight weeks, calling it a much-needed relief for people troubled by rising dog bite cases.

Atul Goyal, president of United Resident Joint Action (URJA), an apex body of RWAs, on Monday said dog bite cases have been rising steadily, and this order will help provide relief from the problem.

"Along with stray dogs, cattle on the roads have also started attacking people and causing traffic jams. The authorities should take similar action for such animals as well," Goyal said.

The Supreme Court termed the stray dog menace in the city "extremely grim" and directed the Delhi government and civic bodies to start picking up strays from all localities at the earliest and keep them at dog shelters.

Saurabh Gandhi, president of United Residents of Delhi (URD), said the decision had restored public faith in the judiciary.

"This will bring relief not just on the roads but also in parks, where children and the elderly often feel unsafe. Families who have lost members or have someone disabled due to dog bites will feel some comfort," he said.

He also alleged that some individuals misused the Animal Birth Control (ABC) rules and took undue advantage in the name of NGOs, at times targeting RWA officials. "This order will put a stop to such practices," he added.

BS Vohra, president of the East Delhi RWA Federation, termed it a welcome directive. "There has been a long-standing need to address the threat posed by stray animals, especially to children, women, the elderly, and those walking alone during odd hours," he said.

Sanjeev Khanna, president of the Khan Market Traders' Association, said stray animals often entered shops and created inconvenience for both shopkeepers and customers.

"They also cause traffic disruptions. This initiative will provide some relief, but similar measures are needed for cattle as well," he said.

Issuing a series of directions to curb dog bite incidents, the bench also warned that strict action would be taken against anyone obstructing the removal of stray dogs by the authorities. PTI SHB HIG