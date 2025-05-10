RWAs in Delhi step up emergency preparedness amid security concerns

New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) From verifying visitors to coordinating with police and running mock drills, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) across Delhi have stepped up their emergency preparedness measures amid heightened security concerns in view of the ongoing India-Pakistan conflict.

Several RWAs have informed that they are taking cautious steps, staying alert and ready for any situation.

In East Delhi, RWAs have begun keeping a closer watch on non-residents entering the area. BS Vohra, president of the East Delhi RWA Federation, said, "We are asking our team members to remain alert and vigilant. Surveillance of outsiders entering the locality has been increased." He added that all residents are being made aware of safety precautions.

"At the same time, we are reassuring them that with the Indian Army in place, there is no need to panic. Confidence among residents is important during such times," Vohra said.

Residents have also been advised to stock up on essential supplies and strictly follow safety guidelines issued by government, he said.

In Dwarka, a housing society has temporarily restricted the entry of delivery personnel beyond the main gate for 48 hours as a precautionary measure.

Security guards have been instructed to keep the gates shut and allow entry only when necessary, according to a statement issued by the society.

"We need to be extra cautious right now. The situation is sensitive and calls for preventive action," it read.

In North Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar, which houses a large number paying guest accommodations for students, RWAs are focusing on identity verification and emergency readiness.

BN Jha, president of the area's RWA, said, "We are verifying all PG accommodations and their residents. On Friday, a siren was sounded around 3 pm to alert people about safety protocols." He said that guidelines are being distributed among residents, especially those in PGs, with particular attention to the safety of children.

"Local police are supporting us in awareness drives and verification to ensure everyone is properly documented," Jha added.

Volunteers and RWA members are also visiting homes and educational institutions to personally explain emergency preparedness measures, he said.

Saurabh Gandhi, President of URJA, said, "We recently conducted a mock drill and are going door-to-door to educate people about what to do in case of an emergency. Our priority is spreading awareness and making sure every resident feels informed." He added, "We are also advising residents to keep emergency contact numbers handy, prepare a basic emergency kit, and establish a communication plan with family members in case of a disruption. These small steps can make a big difference during uncertain times." PTI SHB NB NB