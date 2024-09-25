RWAs raise concerns over exclusion from Delhi's Winter Action Plan task force

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Delhi's Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) have expressed dissatisfaction over their exclusion from the newly formed special task force under the city's Winter Action Plan announced by Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday.

The plan, aimed at tackling the annual rise in air pollution, has stirred concerns among the RWAs, who argue that their grassroots involvement makes them essential participants in pollution control efforts.

Unveiling the Winter Action Plan, Rai highlighted the formation of a six-member special task force that will oversee pollution levels and ensure prompt interventions at critical hotspots across the capital. The task force will comprise officials from key departments, including transport, environment, revenue and public works (PWD), along with representatives from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the traffic police.

However, the RWAs contend that their exclusion undermines the impact of the task force.

"We believe the RWAs must be included in the task force as we work directly on the ground and understand the pollution problems faced by residents," said Rajiv Kakria, an RWA member.

Echoing his concerns, another RWA representative BS Vohra added, "For the last decade, the pollution situation has only worsened. We want to be part of the solution, as we are both stakeholders and sufferers of Delhi's severe air pollution." Saurabh Gandhi, another RWA member, emphasised the unique role the RWAs play in local communities.

"Our presence in neighbourhoods gives us firsthand knowledge of pollution issues. We can offer critical insights and ensure faster responses, while also raising public awareness about government initiatives," Gandhi said.

The Winter Action Plan features several new strategies, including the use of drones for real-time monitoring of pollution hotspots.

"For the first time, drones will be deployed to monitor pollution sources in real-time, allowing us to tackle these issues with greater precision," said Rai.

Other measures in the plan include an anti-dust campaign, increased road sweeping, water sprinkling and awards for pollution mitigation.

The plan also highlights efforts to curb stubble burning, a major contributor to winter pollution, and the establishment of a "green war room" to monitor air quality and ensure timely interventions.

Welcoming these initiatives, the RWAs maintain that their inclusion in the task force would strengthen the overall effectiveness of the plan.

"We also want to be part a of force and work together with the government so we can make Delhi livable again," they said.