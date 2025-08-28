RWAs urge residents to report dog-related issues to local bodies first for quicker redressal

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) The Resident Welfare Associations in Delhi have advised locals to first inform their respective RWAs about any issues related to stray dogs so that the complaints can be conveyed to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) systematically for quicker resolution.

Saurabh Gandhi, president of United Residents of Delhi (URD), an umbrella body of RWAs, said the organisation has asked its member associations to spread awareness among residents in their areas.

"If there are concerns related to stray dogs or designated feeding points, residents should immediately inform their RWAs. The RWAs will then convey these complaints to the MCD for prompt action," Gandhi said, adding that the system will help in identifying violent dogs and the problems arising out of them.

Meanwhile, B S Vohra, president of the East Delhi RWAs Joint Front, said they have repeatedly sought clarity from the MCD through social media posts at places where feeding spots for stray dogs are being planned in different localities.

"We want to know the exact locations of feeding points so that there is transparency for residents as well. At present, many people are confused about how and where stray dogs of an entire locality would be fed," he said.

Atul Goyal, president of the United Residents Joint Action (URJA), an apex body representing 2,500 RWAs, said the associations will also work at the ground level to identify stray dog-related problems and convey them to civic authorities.

"We will understand how feeding points are functioning and act as a mediator between residents and the MCD to resolve the stray dog issue," Goyal said.

The Supreme Court on August 22 modified its August 11 order that prohibited the release of captured stray dogs from shelters in Delhi-NCR.

A special bench headed by Justice Vikram Nath clarified that the dogs can now be sterilised, vaccinated and released back into the same area. However, the order will not apply to dogs infected with rabies or those displaying aggressive behaviour.

The top court ruled that feeding of stray dogs will not be permitted on streets and directed the municipal authorities of Delhi-NCR to create dedicated feeding points for the purpose.