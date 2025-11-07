RWAs welcome SC order on stray animal removal; activists call it cruel

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) have welcomed the Supreme Court's order directing the removal of stray dogs and cattle from public spaces, while animal rights activists have strongly opposed it, calling the move "cruel" and "detached from reality".

The apex court on Friday took note of the "alarming rise" in dog bite incidents in institutional areas -- educational centres, hospitals, bus stands, and railway stations -- and directed the authorities to move such canines to designated shelters.

The court also ordered the authorities, including the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), to ensure the removal of stray animals and cattle from highways and expressways.

Animal rights campaigner Gauri Mulekhi told PTI that the idea "may seem simple and straightforward in theory, but it is deeply impractical and ultimately counterproductive".

She explained that institutions are vast, open ecosystems where community dogs have lived for years under the care of staff, students, and caregivers.

"Relocating them would mean capturing every animal, finding holding facilities, and maintaining them indefinitely, an undertaking for which no city or state has the capacity," she said.

Reiterating similar concerns, Dr Asher Jesudoss said the latest order "is not very different from the 11th August order, and removing dogs from the premises of buildings or institutions will not prevent others from entering the premises." He cautioned that detaining dogs in crowded shelters "could result in health issues and zoonosis and disrupt the balance in urban ecosystems." Highlighting the ecological role of community dogs, Jesudoss said, "Dogs play a major role in maintaining ecological balance and help keep away other animals such as rats, monkeys, and jackals." The directive was "a recipe for cruelty and chaos", Mini Aravindan, senior director of veterinary affairs at PETA India, said.

"The Supreme Court's reported order to round up millions of cows from highways and dogs from everywhere to be imprisoned in imaginary shelters is detached from reality. It even calls for bus depots and railway stations to be fully barricaded to keep out dogs, without considering how buses and trains will move," she said.

India has an estimated 52.5 million dogs living on the streets, eight million in overcrowded shelters, and about five million stray cattle, Aravindan stated.

"The only humane and practical solutions are the nationwide implementation of the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023, and encouraging a vegan, dairy-free lifestyle," she said.

In contrast, RWAs hailed the directive, calling it a much-needed step to ensure public safety and hygiene.

Saurabh Gandhi, president of the United Residents of Delhi (URD), said the order to remove stray animals from schools, hospitals, bus stands, and highways would help prevent accidents and loss of property.

"This will bring relief to residents. We hope the government also implements this in parks, which will provide safety to children and the elderly," he said.

B S Vohra, president of the East Delhi Resident Federation, said, "A good order indeed, a welcome relief. Parks have already become a den of stray dogs. The court's direction to remove stray cattle and other animals from roads and highways will bring order and safety." PTI SGV SHB ANM ANM