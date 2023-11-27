Rythu Bandhu aid will be disbursed to ryots after BRS returns to power, CM KCR says on EC directive

Shadnagar/Chevella: Blaming the Congress party for the Election Commission's withdrawal of permission to disburse financial assistance to farmers under Rythu Bandhu scheme, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday said the installment will be deposited once BRS returns to power after December 3.

Advertisment

Earlier today, the EC withdrew permission accorded to the Telangana government for disbursements of aid to ryots for rabi crops under the Rythu Bandhu scheme after a state minister violated the provisions of the model code by making a public announcement about it.

Addressing a rally at Shadnagar, about 50 KM from here, Rao alleged that beneficiaries of Rythu Bandhu in the Congress have lodged a complaint with the poll panel asking it to stop the disbursal.

“It is a regular programme. Not a new programme.This is the sixth year of Rythu Bandhu disbursal. They think that if Rythu Bandhu is stopped, they will get votes. How many days can you (Congress) stop? Rao asked.

Advertisment

"After December 3, our government is going to come back. From December 6 onwards we will release it happily,” he said.

Calling the Congress’ move as “mean”, Rao said there are leaders and cadre from that party who avail benefits under Rythu Bandhu scheme.

Rythu Bandhu is flagship programme of the BRS government, under which the farmers are paid Rs 10,000 annually as an investment support per acre.

Advertisment

The Congress had on Sunday requested the Chief Election Commissioner to impose restrictions on BRS not to mention the disbursement of Rythu Bandhu amount in their poll campaign.

BRS manifesto promises that the amount under the programme will be increased to Rs 16,000 gradually if the party is voted to power again after November 30 assembly polls.

Continuing his attack on the Congress, Rao alleged that the grand old party had merged Telangana into Andhra Pradesh without people’s consent here, as a result of which people suffered.

Advertisment

Pointing to Congress' promise to bring back “Indiramma Rajyam” ( rule of former PM Indira Gandhi), he sought to know who wanted it and what good was done during her reign.

“Why would NTR (former chief minister NT Rama Rao) float a party and offer rice at two rupee per KG? (had Indiramma Rajyam been any good)? he asked.

The BRS chief urged people to compare the 50 years of Congress’ rule with that of 10 years of BRS government before casting their votes.

He assured that if BRS comes back to power, official documents for "Assigned Lands" will be given to beneficiaries.