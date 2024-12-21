''Rythu Bandhu'': Rs 22,600 crore given to ineligible people in BRS regime, says Telangana CM

Hyderabad, Dec 21 (PTI) The Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said an estimated Rs 22,600 crore out of the Rs 72,816 crore spent by the previous BRS regime on 'Rythu Bandhu' investment support scheme for farmers has been given to ineligible beneficiaries.

Speaking in the Legislative Assembly during a Short Discussion on the support scheme for ryots, citing an estimate he said, Rs 22,600 crore had been credited to the lands that were not under cultivation.

Benefits were given to the lands that turned out to be hillocks, roads, mining areas and stone crushing units, he said.

Should the government continue to provide funds to the undeserving lands like hillocks and roads and such people, he asked.

Reddy said the government is ready to take constructive and specific suggestions from the opposition parties on the implementation of the scheme.

The BRS government used to provide Rs 5,000 per acre per season under the 'Rythu Bandhu' scheme.

The Congress government has deposited Rs 7,625 crores in farmers' accounts after it assumed office an year ago, Reddy said.

The government has already announced that it would implement the scheme, to be renamed as 'Rythu Bharosa', from 'Sankranti' festival in January.

Before the assembly elections last year, Congress had promised Rs 15,000 per acre per year under 'Rythu Bharosa'.

State Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao, BJP MLA Payala Shankar, and others spoke on the occasion.

Rama Rao alleged that the Congress government is trying to evade the implementation of the scheme and that Congress leaders should be questioned about it. Later, the Speaker adjourned the Assembly sine die. PTI SJR SJR ADB