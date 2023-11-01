S K Vasanthan wins Ezhuthachan Award

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 1 (PTI) Noted Malayalam literary critic, writer and scholar S K Vasanthan has been chosen for the prestigious Ezhuthachan Puraskaram, instituted by the state government.

Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cheriyan announced the award, which comprises a cash prize of Rs five lakh, citation and plaque, in a press conference here on Wednesday.

Eight eight year-old Vasanthan is known for his contributions in various fields including novel, short story, literary criticism, history writing, translation and so on.

The jury, headed by Anil Vallathol, found that he is one of the last remaining links of a mature generation of literary criticism in Malayalam literary genre.

His major works include Kerala Samskara Charitra Nighandu, Nammal Nadanna Vazhikal, Kaalam Sakshi and so on.

The award would be presented to the writer by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan later.

Ezhuthachan Puraskaram is instituted in the name Thunchath Ezhuthachan, the 'Father of Malayalam Language'. PTI LGK ROH