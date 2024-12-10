Advertisment
National

S M Krishna left behind rich legacy of statesmanship and public service: FM Sitharaman

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
In this Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2010 file image, External Affairs Minister S M Krishna arrives to attend Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Russian President Dmitry Medvedev's joint press conference at Hyderabad House in New Delhi

In this Thursday, July 15, 2010 file image, External Affairs Minister S M Krishna addresses a press conference in Islamabad during his visit to Pakistan.

Bengaluru: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said former Karnataka Chief Minister S M Krishna has left behind a rich legacy of statesmanship and public service.

Advertisment

In a post on 'X', she said she was "deeply saddened" by the passing of S M Krishna and expressed heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.

"He made invaluable contributions to public life, serving with distinction as Chief Minister of Karnataka and Union Minister of External Affairs.

He has left behind a rich legacy of Statesmanship and Public Service," she added.

Advertisment

Former CM S M Krishna died at his residence early Tuesday morning.

Advertisment

The 92-year-old veteran politician was ailing for quite some time, a family source said.

Nirmala Sitharaman S M Krishna Karnataka
Advertisment
Advertisment
Subscribe