S M Krishna left behind rich legacy of statesmanship and public service: FM Sitharaman

Bengaluru: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said former Karnataka Chief Minister S M Krishna has left behind a rich legacy of statesmanship and public service.

Advertisment

In a post on 'X', she said she was "deeply saddened" by the passing of S M Krishna and expressed heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.

"He made invaluable contributions to public life, serving with distinction as Chief Minister of Karnataka and Union Minister of External Affairs.

He has left behind a rich legacy of Statesmanship and Public Service," she added.

Advertisment

Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri S.M. Krishna Ji.



He made invaluable contributions to public life, serving with distinction as Chief Minister of Karnataka and Union Minister of External Affairs.



He has left behind a rich legacy of Statesmanship and Public Service.… pic.twitter.com/TSwKKg07C6 — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) December 10, 2024

Former CM S M Krishna died at his residence early Tuesday morning.

Advertisment

The 92-year-old veteran politician was ailing for quite some time, a family source said.