S Rly announces Vande Bharat special to clear Sabarimala rush

Chennai, Dec 13 (PTI) The Southern Railway on Wednesday announced operating a Vande Bharat service between Chennai and Kottayam to clear the rush of passengers during the ongoing Sabarimala season.

Train No 06151 Dr MGR Chennai Central–Kottayam Vande Bharat Sabari bi-weekly Special will leave from here at 04.30 hrs on Dec 15, 17, 22 and 24. It will reach Kottayam at 16.15 hrs, the same day, an official release said.

In return direction, train No. 06152 Kottayam – Dr MGR Chennai Central Vande Bharat Sabari Bi-Weekly Special will leave the Kerala town at 04.40 hrs on December 16, 18, 23 and 25 and arrive here at 17.15 hrs the same day, it added.

It will stop at stations including Katpadi, Salem, Palakkad and Aluva. PTI SA SA SS