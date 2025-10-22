SAAF athletic championship to showcase J’khand’s sports potential on global stage: CM Hemant Soren

Ranchi, Oct 22 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday directed officials to ensure the successful conduct of the 4th South Asian (SAAF) Senior Athletics Championships 2025 to showcase the state’s sporting potential on the global stage.

He said hosting an international athletics event was a matter of pride for the entire state.

Jharkhand is hosting the international event at Birsa Munda Football Stadium in Ranchi’s Morabadi from October 24-26.

State’s tourism, sports and youth affairs department minister Sudivya Kumar, secretary Manoj Kumar and director Shekhar Jamuar met the CM at his residential office and invited him as the chief guest for the inaugural function on October 24.

Kumar also informed the CM about the preparations for the event.

The chief minister said, "Jharkhand has been consistently hosting various sports events at national and international levels. Hosting the international athletics championships in Ranchi is a matter of pride for the state. It should be organised in a grand manner so that our state establishes a distinct identity in the field of sports at the international level." Around 205 athletes from six countries, including India, and 150 technical support staff will participate in the three-day event. PTI SAN SAN MNB