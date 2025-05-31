Saamana has created Marathi media's first AI anchor, claims Sanjay Raut

Mumbai, May 31 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and party mouthpiece Saamana's executive editor Sanjay Raut has claimed the newspaper has created the first Artificial Intelligence (AI) anchor in Marathi.

The AI anchor, the first in Marathi media, has been named 'Tejasvi AI' and will read out news on Saamana's Youtube channel, he added.

Dressed in a black suit, the AI anchor appears to be a man in his late twenties or early thirties with a sharp nose and jawline.

In a post on X, Raut also urged people to learn AI for upskilling.

He said if youth don't learn AI, they will lose jobs.

Media organisations in the world and in India are known to have created AI anchors for their respective channels. PTI PR BNM