Saarang 2025: IIT Madras to showcase multicultural folk parade and traditional art forms

Chennai, Jan 8 (PTI) Aimed at promoting traditional folk art form, a multicultural folk parade and a campaign to empower differently-abled people have been planned during the 51st edition of the Saarang cultural festival scheduled to begin from January 9 at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, organisers said on Wednesday.

The annual cultural event will be held between January 9 and 13, at the sprawling campus of IIT Madras, here, on the theme 'Frames and Fables'.

It would showcase 'Non-Competitive Cluster' focusing on bringing marginalised art forms and independent artists. A range of workshops aimed at promoting cultural forms like Kalaripayattu, Parai, Oyilattam are also planned.

Another significant highlight this year would be the multi-cultural folk parade promoting tradition and folk art.

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, legendary musician Illayaraja are among the high-profile visitors expected to attend the fest, a press release said.

An 'Empower Social Campaign' focusing on differently-abled individuals through art and culture has also been planned, IIT Madras Dean (Students) professor Sathyanarayana N Gummadi said.

A team from Saarang will provide materials to aid the education of students belonging to the St Louis Institute for Deaf and Blind on the occasion.

"Saarang is an event we all wait for as it brings music and life to the institute at the start of the year. This year, however, is extra special because we have a Tamil Nadu folk parade for the first time in the history of Saarang from Vana Vani school on campus to Open Air Theatre", Gummadi said.

A dance performance by students on the tricolour, portraying the freedom fighters, has also been planned during the five-day event.

"In addition, we are also conducting workshops on Tamil folk arts to students and outsiders to promote Tamil Nadu culture and arts," he added.

IIT Madras faculty advisor (cultural) professor Sushanta Panigrahi said, "this year's highlights, including the cultural parade and social campaign stalls, showcase the diversity and vibrancy of our programming. Saarang continues to unite creativity, innovation and inclusivity making it more than just a festival - it is a movement that inspires and empowers." "As we celebrate the 51st edition of Saarang, it stands as a remarkable testament to the enduring legacy of IIT Madras cultural spirit," Panigrahi said.

An international music festival comprising an orchestra from Japan, an Italian metal band, accordionist from Poland is also expected to take part in the daytime concerts. PTI VIJ ROH