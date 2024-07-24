Sabari line: Both alignments are under feasibility study, says Union Railway Minister

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 24 (PTI) The Union Railway Ministry is now conducting a feasibility study and final location survey of the two alignments proposed for the Sabari railway line, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said on Wednesday.

Addressing presspersons via a video conference from New Delhi, Vaishnaw said the Union Budget has allocated Rs 3,011 crore for ongoing Railway projects in Kerala, which, according to the minister, is eight times more than what was allocated during the UPA regime.

He said with regard to the Sabari railway line, the alignment between Angamaly and Erumeli and the second alignment from Chengannur to Pamba are being studied, and the line that is more feasible will be selected.

"There will not be any dearth of funds for the development of railway projects in Kerala. I request the state government's cooperation in acquiring land for the completion of the projects. We need 459 hectares of land for the track expansion works," Vaishnav said.

The minister said the DPR for the tunnel railway connection between Vizhinjam Port and Balaramapuram railway station is also being considered, and final approval will be given.

In order to solve the high demand for general coaches, the Minister said 2,500 new general coaches are being made available this year, and 10,000 more such coaches will be made available across the country in the next two to three years.

Responding to the questions of the media persons after the minister's interaction, Divisional Railway Manager, Thiruvananthapuram Division, Dr Manish Thaplyal said that the development of Amruth stations and large station development programmes are going on.

He said the curves on tracks under the Thiruvananthapuram section, where land acquisition is not needed, are being straightened to improve the speed, and an automatic signaling system is being installed between Shoranur and Ernakulam stations.

The minister said there are no new trains or new projects proposed in the budget, but fund allocation has been improved.

On issues related to the solid waste management of railways that have been raised by the state government, DRM said the railways have a robust solid waste management system and no fecal matter is being released into the canals.

"We have two sources of waste, one from the trains and the waste generated at stations. These wastes are collected, segregated, and then handed over to the concerned agencies for disposal or recycling. The bacteria decompose the fecal matter collected in the bio-toilets in trains, and only water remains. We have a waste water recycling plant at Thiruvananthapuram Central," DRM said. PTI KPK TGB SS