Sabarimala: Action against former TDB president after SIT completes probe, says CPI(M) secretary

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 30 (PTI) CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan said on Sunday that the party would not protect anyone responsible in the Sabarimala gold loss case and assured that necessary action would be taken as soon as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) completes it's probe.

He said the sexual assault allegations against Congress legislator Rahul Mamkootathil and party action against him cannot be compared with the stand taken by the CPI(M) in the Sabarimala gold row.

He was responding to the questions of reporters regarding the alleged delay of the party action against its senior leader and former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president A Padmakumar, who had been arrested by the SIT in the Sabarimala case.

"In the Sabarimala issue, whoever is responsible must be brought out. The party will not protect anyone. There is no need of any doubt about it," he said.

Stating that the party's stand is not to lose even an iota of gold of Lord Ayyappa, Govindan said the SIT is probing all aspects of the issue as part of the investigation.

"Let the truthful investigation be completed. Then, everyone will get a clear picture about it. After that, the party will take necessary action," the leader said.

He said no one can direct the CPI(M) on the actions to be taken and the party has its own method and mechanism for the same.

"We will take action in accordance with that. Why you are hurry in that?" Govindan asked criticising the media. He also said Padmakumar is not a MLA but just a party cadre.

His statements came at a time when the Congress leadership accused the CPI(M) of not taking any action against Padmakumar even days after he was arrested in the Sabarimala gold case.

Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple has been at the centre of a huge political controversy over the loss of gold for some time. A Special Investigation Team is probing the loss of gold and related complaints, and several persons, including two former presidents of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), have been arrested in this regard. PTI LGK ADB