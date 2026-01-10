Sabarimala: Arrested tantri complains of uneasiness, shifted to hospital

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 10 (PTI) Sabarimala tantri (chief priest) Kandararu Rajeevaru, who was arrested in connection with the gold loss case at the hill shrine, was shifted to the government medical college hospital here following uneasiness on Saturday.

After being arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Friday, Rajeevaru was lodged at the special district sub-jail here.

Prison sources said the priest complained about uneasiness in the morning.

He was first rushed to the state-run general hospital and then shifted to the medical college for further check-up as per the instruction of the doctors.

He was seen walking to the casuality ward of the general hospital amidst heavy police escort.

When reporters repeatedly asked about the charges levelled against him by the SIT in its remand report, Rajeevaru said, "I have nothing to say about it now." He was later shifted to the medical college in the police vehicle for further check ups, sources added.

The tantri was arrested for his alleged close links with prime accused Unnikrishnan Potty and for giving "silent permission" to the replating of the Dwarapalaka and Sreekovil gold plates of the Lord Ayyappa temple, outside the premises, official sources said.

Rajeevaru is from a priestly family, 'Thazhamon Madom' in Chengannur, that guided the rituals of Lord Ayyappa's abode for generations, a lineage revered for its antiquity. The Thazhamon family's roots run deep and are associated with the legend of Lord Parasurama. PTI LGK KH