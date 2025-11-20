Pathanamthitta: Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) on Thursday announced that spot booking for Sabarimala darshan has been capped at 5,000 people per day, officials said on Thursday.

The spot booking was capped following the Kerala High Court's direction, a press release said.

Spot booking will be available only at the Nilakkal and Vandiperiyar centres. The facility has been temporarily suspended at Pampa, Erumeli, and Chengannur and the restrictions will remain in place until November 24, officials said. TDB has urged devotees arriving for Sabarimala darshan to secure their slots through the Virtual Queue system as far as possible. Devotees must arrive on the date and time allotted to them for the darshan.

Kerala High Court's division bench of Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar criticised TDB, saying that the situation at the shrine had recently spiralled out of control as nearly two lakh pilgrims arrived within 48 hours of the temple opening on November 17.

With nearly one lakh pilgrims were allowed darshan every day during the Mandalam–Makaravilakku season and more than 50 lakh visiting annually, the judges said the present arrangements were far from adequate.

Meanwhile, a review meeting of various departments was held at Sabarimala on Thursday to assess the arrangements for the ongoing Mandala–Makaravilakku pilgrimage season.

The meeting, chaired by Additional District Magistrate Arun S Nair, evaluated that the crowd at the hill shrine has now been brought under control. He said that a smooth and safe darshan has been ensured for all devotees.

The meeting noted that the shortcomings seen during the initial days have been fully resolved.

The meeting discussed issues such as emergency medical assistance, crowd management, sanitation, drinking water, and food.