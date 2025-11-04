Sabarimala devotees can book poojas, accommodation online: TDB

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 4 (PTI) With the Sabarimala annual pilgrimage season just days away, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) on Tuesday said devotees can book their poojas via online from November 5.

Online bookings for accomodation at Sannidhanam, the temple complex, would also begin from Wednesday, a TDB statement said here.

Those wishing to stay at Sannidhanam can make use of this facility, it said.

The bookings can be made through the website www.onlinetdb.com , the statement added.

Lakhs of pilgrims from and outside the country are expected to visit Sabarimala during the two-month-long annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season which begins on November 17. PTI LGK SA