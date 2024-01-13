Sabarimala gears up for 'Makaravilakku' festival on Jan 15

Pathanamthitta, Jan 13 (PTI) Hundreds of devotees on Saturday witnessed the auspicious 'Thiruvabharana ghoshayathra", the procession carrying sacred jewellry to Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala, when it set off from a temple at Pandalam in this district.

The jewels, to be adorned on Lord Ayyappa on the day of the auspicious 'Makaravilakku" festival on January 15, were taken to the hill shrine accompanied by a large number of devotees.

After the customary rituals and poojas amid "Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa" chants, the sacred jewels were kept in wooden boxes and then taken to Sabarimala by a dedicated group of people.

The group comprising devotees, TDB and police officials would walk by foot for three days along the traditional route carrying the boxes on their heads to reach Sabarimala.

Meanwhile, the hill-top shrine has been gearing up for the auspicious 'Makaravilikku' celebrations with the state police chief Darvesh Saheb himself visiting and inspecting the security arrangements.

The DGP told the media that an additional 1,000 police officials have been deployed in Sabarimala anticipating the rush for the annual 'Makaravilakku' festival.

After an evaluation meeting, Saheb said 1,000 officials including four SPs, 19 Deputy SPs and 15 inspectors also been deployed at Sannidhanam, Pamba, Nilackal, Pandithavalam and other areas.

"Police have arranged all facilities for the devotees to take part in the 'Makaravilakku' festival. A proper plan has been devised for the pilgrims to descend the hill after the festival," Saheb said.

He visited all view points of the Makara Jyothi darshan, the Sannidhanam area, Malikapuram temple region and other associated places as part of his inspection.

Meanwhile, the Devaswom authorities said free food and drinking water facilities have been arranged for the pilgrims at the view points.

In order to handle the heavy rush, the state-run KSRTC has arranged 800 buses to transport pilgrims to Pamba.

KSRTC officials said more chain-services will be made available from Pamba for the pilgrims.

The holy jewels or thiruvabharanam which would reach the temple on January 15 would be adorned on Lord Ayyappa and the customary 'maaha deeparadhana' would be held at the shrine in the evening.

Thousands of devotees are expected to throng the hill shrine and its premises to witness the auspicious 'Makaravilakku', the ritualistic 'deeparadhana' (aarthi) held at Ponnambalamedu, the hill facing the shrine, as part of the annual festivities.

The lighting of the flame by the Kerala government, with the support of the Travancore Devaswom Board and the forest department, at Ponnamabalamedu, is a continuation of the practice followed by tribal families who live near the hilltop.

Devotees used to occupy different points in and around Sabarimala hours before the ceremony to have a glance at the 'Makaravilakku'. PTI RRT RRT KH