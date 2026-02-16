Sabarimala gold case: Congress groups hold black-flag protest against Kerala CM

Kottayam (Kerala), Feb 16 (PTI) Black-flag protests were held against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at two places in this district on Monday, with Congress-affiliated groups targetting him over the Sabarimala gold misappropriation case.

Activists from the Kerala Students Union (KSU), Youth Congress and Mahila Congress protested when Vijayan arrived in the district to inaugurate projects at the Kottayam Medical College.

After the chief minister reached by helicopter, Mahila Congress workers released black balloons as a mark of protest.

Later, protests were also staged near the Kottayam Police Parade Ground and at Kudamaloor, where Youth Congress and Mahila Congress activists waved black flags.

The protesters demanded Vijayan's resignation, holding him responsible for the Sabarimala gold loss controversy. PTI COR TGB ROH