Sabarimala gold case: SIT to grill former TDB secretary soon

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Nov 13 (PTI) The SIT probing the loss of gold from the Sabarimala temple will soon interrogate former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) secretary S Jayashree, whose anticipatory bail was dismissed by a court here on Thursday, officials said.

According to sources, the anticipatory bail petition of Jayashree was dismissed by the Pathanamthitta District and Principal Sessions Court.

Jayashree is the fourth accused in the case related to the loss of gold from the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idol plates.

Police officials said that last month, the Special Investigation Team had issued a summons to Jayashree to appear for interrogation. However, she did not turn up and approached the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail.

Sources said that the Kerala High Court directed her to approach the Pathanamthitta District and Principal Sessions Court instead.

Recently, when her petition was considered by the Pathanamthitta court, she raised apprehension about being arrested by the SIT despite her health issues.

Jayashree also maintained that she was not involved in any malpractice related to the gold lost from Sabarimala.

However, the SIT alleged that she, as the TDB secretary in 2019, signed an order through which the Dwarapalaka plates were handed over to the prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potty.

The SIT also claimed that in the order, the Dwarapalaka plates were described as being made of copper despite the accused knowing they were gold-clad, enabling Potty to steal the gold.

The court, considering the gravity of the case, decided to dismiss the anticipatory bail petition, a police official said.

Currently, the SIT has arrested five persons, including three TDB officials and a former president.

The team, based on Kerala High Court directions, is probing two cases related to the loss of gold from the Dwarapalaka idol plates and the doorframe of the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum).

The SIT will soon approach the Konni Judicial First Class Magistrate Court seeking the custody of former TDB president N Vasu, who was arrested on Tuesday, sources said.