Sabarimala gold case: Transactions related to replating in 2025 under probe, SIT tells Kerala HC

Kochi, Jan 5 (PTI) The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Sabarimala gold loss case informed the Kerala High Court on Monday that it is also examining transactions related to the replating of temple artefacts carried out in 2025.

A division bench of Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan and K V Jayakumar, in an interim order, granted the SIT six more weeks to complete the investigation.

The SIT was constituted by the court to probe the alleged loss of gold from gold-clad copper plates of the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols and the door frames of the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) at Sabarimala.

On Monday, the SIT submitted a status report when the court reviewed the progress of the probe.

ADGP H Venkatesh, head of the SIT, investigation officer S Sasidharan and the vigilance officer of the Travancore Devaswom Board were present in court.

The court in its interim order said that the SIT report claimed that the investigation has been divided into four phases.

The first phase concerns the gold-cladding of various adornments and artefacts in and around the Sreekovil.

The second phase, in 2019, concerned replacing the old gold-clad door of the Sreekovil with a new gold-plated door.

The third phase pertains to the removal of gold-clad Dwarapalaka idol plates, side plates and door frame plates in 2019.

“The fourth phase covers all transactions relating to the gold plating of the Dwarapalaka idol plates in 2025,” the court noted.

The court observed that the SIT has so far examined 181 witnesses in two cases registered in connection with the incident.

It recorded that serious efforts are being made to identify the manner in which, and the location from where, the gold-clad plates were removed.

“Clinching records pertaining to the gold cladding carried out in the year 1998 by the UB Group have been obtained,” the order said.

The SIT also stated that assets disproportionate to the known sources of income of the accused are being examined.

Samples collected from the original plates at Sannidhanam are undergoing scientific tests at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre.

The outcome of these tests, the court said, is of considerable significance as it is likely to shed light on how gold was surreptitiously removed, replaced or misappropriated through a premeditated and concerted design by those entrusted with the custody and protection of the deity’s valuables.

After reviewing the report, the court found that the investigation was being conducted in a professional and thorough manner.

“Though attempts were made by certain persons to conceal records pertaining to the transactions under scrutiny, the team has been able to trace and recover vital documentary evidence,” it observed.

On the addition of two more officers to the SIT, the court said this complied with its December 30 order, adding that further augmentation of the team could be permitted, considering the magnitude of work, after a report is filed.

“In view of the voluminous nature of the records involved and the complexity of the investigation, we deem it appropriate to grant further time to the Investigation Team to conclude the probe. Accordingly, the time for completion of the investigation is extended by a further period of six weeks,” the bench said.

The court directed the SIT to file a further report, which will be considered on January 19. PTI TBA TBA ROH