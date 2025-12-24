Sabarimala gold case: Vijayan raises questions over Sonia Gandhi-Potty meeting

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 24 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday questioned Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan and former Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala over their allegations in the Sabarimala gold theft case, rejecting claims that the accused had any personal access to him and instead pointing to unanswered questions involving senior Congress leaders.

Addressing a press conference, Vijayan said the state government has never viewed the case through a party-political lens and has maintained a clear position that those responsible for the crime must be punished, regardless of their political background.

"The government has not named anyone. Let the investigation identify the guilty and let legal action follow," he said.

Vijayan was responding to allegations by the Opposition that one of the accused, Unnikrishnan Potty, had close link with him and the government. The chief minister dismissed this claim as false and misleading.

"This is being done deliberately for political gain," Vijayan said, adding that images were being distorted and misused to create a wrong impression.

"Being present in a public place is not the same as having a private appointment," he said.

Turning the focus back on the Opposition, Vijayan referred to photographs that have surfaced showing Potty, who has been arrested in the gold theft case, and Govardhan, a trader from Bellary allegedly linked to the sale of the gold, meeting senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

In one photograph, Sonia Gandhi is seen receiving a gift from Govardhan, while in another, Potty is seen handing over or tying something on her hand. Vijayan noted that the meeting took place at her residence and was not a casual public interaction.

"These are not photographs taken in a crowd," he said. "This was a formal meeting." The chief minister pointed out that Anto Antony, MP from Pathanamthitta constituency, which includes Sabarimala, and Adoor Prakash, MP from Attingal and a native of Pathanamthitta district, were present during the meeting.

Vijayan said it was for Satheesan and Chennithala to explain what kind of relationship these MPs had with the accused that enabled them to take them to Sonia Gandhi's residence.

"When even senior Congress leaders have publicly spoken about the difficulty of getting an appointment with Sonia Gandhi, how did the accused in this case manage to meet her," he asked.

He recalled instances where senior Congress leaders, including the late K Karunakaran and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during his Congress days, had spoken about the challenges of securing appointments with the Gandhi family.

Vijayan also questioned how Potty and Govardhan came to play prominent roles in key Sabarimala-related ceremonies during the tenure of the previous UDF government.

"These are the questions that need answers," he said. "Instead of responding to them, the Opposition is spreading stories about someone standing closer to me (during a public function)." The CM said attempts to link the government to the accused through such claims were aimed at diverting attention from these issues.

Reiterating his stand, Vijayan said the investigation into the Sabarimala gold case would proceed independently and without interference.

"Whoever is involved will face the law," he said, adding that sensitive issues connected to faith should not be turned into tools for political propaganda. PTI TGB TGB KH