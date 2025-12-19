Sabarimala gold issue: Kerala HC denies bail to former TDB president N Vasu, others

Kochi, Dec 19 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Friday denied bail to former TDB president N Vasu and two former Board officials who are accused in the cases related to loss of gold from the Lord Ayyappa shrine in Sabarimala.

Besides Vasu, Justice A Badharudeen denied relief to former Thiruvabharanam Commissioner K S Baiju and former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) administrative officer B Murari Babu.

The High Court dismissed the bail pleas moved by the three accused.

The detailed orders are awaited.

The loss of gold from Sabarimala is being probed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the High Court.

At present, the SIT has registered two cases in connection with the loss of gold from the gold-clad plates of the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) and the door frames of the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum).

The probe is proceeding on the assumption that the prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potty, removed the gold plates after they were taken for electroplating in 2019.

Along with Potty, two former TDB presidents and four former employees of the Board have been arrested in the case so far. PTI HMP ROH