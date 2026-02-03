Sabarimala gold issue: UDF alleges CM's office interference, holds protest in Assembly

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 3 (PTI) The Congress-led UDF opposition on Tuesday said it will not cooperate with the Kerala assembly proceedings and protested in the House against the alleged interference by the CM's office in the SIT probe into the Sabarimala gold loss cases.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, V D Satheesan, informed Speaker A N Shamseer about the UDF's decision as the House proceedings commenced.

Satheesan alleged that the probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) was not going anywhere and conditions were being created for more of the arrested accused in the two Sabarimala gold loss cases to come out on statutory bail.

He said that soon prime accused Unnikrishnan Potty and three CPI(M) leaders, also arrested in the case, would be out on statutory bail.

"All this is happening due to the pressure and interference from the Chief Minister's Office. So, we would like to inform you (Speaker) that we are intensifying our protest by bringing it into the House and we are not going to cooperate with the assembly proceedings," the opposition leader said.

Opposition MLAs trooped into the well of the House and held up placards -- some of which claimed CPI(M) was protecting those accused in the two cases and that the Left party leaders stole Lord Ayyappa's gold -- in front of the Speaker's dais, shouting slogans against the government.

The question hour of the House, subsequently, proceeded amidst the opposition protest.

Responding to the opposition protest, state Health Minister Veena George said that not cooperating with the House proceedings shows the irresponsibility of the UDF.

The opposition intensified its protest a day after a vigilance court on Monday granted statutory bail to former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) executive officer D Sudheesh Kumar in two cases related to the loss of gold from the Sabarimala temple.

Former TDB administrative officers B Murari Babu and S Sreekumar are already out on statutory bail in the matter.

Sreekumar has not been made an accused in the second case involving the loss of gold from the doorframes of Sreekovil.

Potty has got statutory bail in one of the cases and once he gets the same relief in the other, he too will come out of jail.

The cases relate to the alleged loss of gold from the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idol plates and from the gold cladding on the door frames of the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum).

The SIT has made 12 arrests in the matter till date. PTI HMP KH