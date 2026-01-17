Sabarimala gold loss case: Arrested former TDB member shifted to Trivandrum medical college

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 17 (PTI) Former TDB member K P Sankara Das, who was arrested in the Sabarimala gold loss cases earlier this week, was on Saturday shifted to the government medical college here from a private hospital where he was admitted, sources said.

Das, whose son is a senior IPS officer, was shifted to the medical college in accordance with his remand in the two cases related to the alleged loss of gold from the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols and the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) door frames, the sources said.

He was arrested and then remanded at the private hospital.

Das is the 12th person to be arrested in the cases.

Former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) presidents N Vasu and A Padmakumar, and former board member N Vijayakumar, are among the others arrested in the two cases being probed by a Special Investigative Team (SIT) appointed by the Kerala High Court. PTI HMP KH