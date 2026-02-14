Sabarimala gold loss case probe in final stage, says Kerala DGP

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 14 (PTI) Kerala state police chief Ravada Chandrasekhar on Saturday said the investigation being carried out by the SIT into the Sabarimala gold loss case is in its final stage and is progressing in a proper manner.

The probe is conducted under the supervision of the High Court, which is closely monitoring the investigation, the DGP told reporters here.

"The SIT is doing a good job. They are investigating (the case) well. The High Court is conducting its proper supervision," he said.

The Special Investigation Team is almost coming to the end of their investigation, Chandrasekhar added.

The Sabarimala gold loss cases pertain to the alleged misappropriation of gold from the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols and the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) door frames at the Lord Ayyappa temple following the replating of the claddings on the artefacts.

The High Court-appointed SIT is probing the loss of gold from the Dwarapalaka idols and the Sreekovil door frames at the Lord Ayyappa temple.

It has so far arrested 12 people, including the main accused Unnikrishnan Potty and two former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) presidents in the two cases.