Sabarimala gold loss case: SIT records statement of NRI businessman

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 18 (PTI) The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Sabarimala gold loss case has recorded the statement of an NRI businessman, officials said on Thursday.

Police sources said the SIT recorded the businessman's statement on Wednesday.

According to officials, the Dubai-based businessman's statement was recorded following a revelation by Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala.

Chennithala had told the SIT that the businessman informed him about the alleged involvement of an international antique racket in the loss of gold from Sabarimala.

Based on this disclosure, the SIT contacted the businessman and recorded his statement in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, an official said.

The sources said the businessman shared hearsay and handed over the contact numbers of other persons who may have more details about the antique business.

Further investigation will be carried out in this regard, an officer said.

At present, the SIT has registered two cases in connection with the loss of gold from the gold-clad plates of the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) and the door frames of the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum).

The probe is proceeding on the assumption that the prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potty, removed the gold plates after they were taken for electroplating in 2019.

Along with Potty, two former presidents of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) and four former employees of the board have been arrested in the case so far. PTI TBA TBA SA