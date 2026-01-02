Sabarimala gold loss case: State govt putting pressure on SIT, says Satheesan

Kochi, Jan 2 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan on Friday alleged that the state government was trying to induct two police officers close to the CPI(M) into the SIT investigating the Sabarimal gold loss case.

Addressing reporters here, Satheesan contested Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s statement that the state government had in no way interfered with the investigation.

“The state government is putting extreme pressure on the SIT to protect CPI(M) leaders involved in the case. Three of their party leaders are already in jail in connection with the case, and more are in the queue,” he claimed.

Reacting to the CM’s remark on the prime accused in the case appearing in a photo with Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and Congress MPs from Kerala, he said it was an attempt to mask the real issue.

“The SIT is not probing who the accused took a photo with. In that case, the chief minister himself should explain for a picture in which he is seen with the accused,” he said.

Satheesan said what is being investigated is the series of thefts at the Sabarimala temple since 2019 during the reign of CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF), under a direct order from the High Court.

The Chief Minister and CPI(M) leaders are trying to divert attention from the criminal activity, he alleged.

On the allegation of horse trading by CPI(M) to win the Wadakkanchery block panchayat in Thrissur district, he said the CPI(M) had stooped to such a level that they offered Rs 50 lakh for a UDF rebel to vote in their favour.

The voice clip of the UDF rebel talking to a local Congress leader about the offer had gone viral on Friday.

Satheesan scoffed at the chief minister’s allegation that the Congress and BJP had helped each other in the last local body elections, saying it was the CPI(M) that had a tacit understanding with the BJP. "His government had signed an agreement with the Centre on PM SHRI without even consulting the ruling front partners." On Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan’s tirade against the Indian Union Muslim League, he alleged that Natesan had become the mouthpiece of the chief minister.

“Just like the BJP, a heinous communal and hate campaign is being carried out by Natesan with the blessings of the chief minister,” Satheesan alleged.

Natesan had the boldness even to criticise the LDF partner CPI, as he had the backing of the chief minister, he charged. PTI MVG MVG ADB