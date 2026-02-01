Sabarimala gold loss case: Tantri shifted to hospital after discomfort

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 1 (PTI) Sabarimala tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru, who was arrested in connection with the case relating to the loss of gold from the hill shrine, was shifted from jail to a hospital after he developed of chest discomfort on Sunday, officials said.

Rajeevaru, who is lodged at the Thiruvananthapuram Special Sub Jail, was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital here, official sources said.

He is scheduled to undergo an angiogram on Monday, police said.

Rajeevaru is the 16th accused in the case related to the loss of gold from the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols and the 13th accused in the case pertaining to the loss of gold from the door frames of the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum).

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrayed the chief priest as an accused, alleging that he was aware that gold-clad plates were removed from the Sabarimala temple without completing prescribed procedures and failed to report the matter to the concerned authorities in 2019.

Officials said that Rajeevaru had developed health issues last month as well, following which he was shifted to the hospital after his arrest. PTI TBA TBA SA